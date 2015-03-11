FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia Feb motorbike sales fall 18.1 pct y/y
March 11, 2015 / 4:49 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia Feb motorbike sales fall 18.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales
in February fell 18.11 percent from a year earlier, an industry
association said on Wednesday.
    On a monthly basis, sales rose 10.6 percent in February.
    Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where
motorbikes are hugely popular, amounted to 556,091 in February.
    Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor
Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed.
    Sales volume, based on data from the industry association
AISI, was as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2015                           
 Feb        556,091      +10.6      -18.1
 Jan        502,783       -9.6      -13.2
 2014                           
 Dec        556,380       -5.2       0.92
 Nov        587,131      -13.1      -14.6
 Oct        675,652       -4.4       -5.4
 Sep        706,938       16.0        4.6
 Aug        609,198      13.97       24.6
 July       534,490      -28.8      -23.9
 June       750,829        1.5       13.8
 May        739,511        1.6       14.7
 Apr        727,790        0.3       10.5
 Mar        725,629        6.8        9.1
 Feb        679,086       17.2        4.6
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

