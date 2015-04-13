FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia March motorbike sales fall 24.7 pct y/y
April 13, 2015 / 3:16 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia March motorbike sales fall 24.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales
in March fell 24.7 percent from a year earlier, an industry
association said on Monday.
    On a monthly basis, sales fell 1.8 percent in March.
    Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where
motorbikes are hugely popular, amounted to 546,169 in March.
    Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor
Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed.
    Sales volume, based on data from the industry association
AISI, was as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2015                           
 Mar        546,169       -1.8      -24.7
 Feb        556,091      +10.6      -18.1
 Jan        502,783       -9.6      -13.2
 2014                           
 Dec        556,380       -5.2       0.92
 Nov        587,131      -13.1      -14.6
 Oct        675,652       -4.4       -5.4
 Sep        706,938       16.0        4.6
 Aug        609,198      13.97       24.6
 July       534,490      -28.8      -23.9
 June       750,829        1.5       13.8
 May        739,511        1.6       14.7
 Apr        727,790        0.3       10.5
 Mar        725,629        6.8        9.1
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
