Indonesia April motorbike sales fall 27.9 pct y/y

JAKARTA, May 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales in April fell 27.9 percent from a year earlier, an industry association said on Wednesday. On a monthly basis, sales fell 3.9 percent in April. Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where motorbikes are hugely popular, amounted to 524,775 in April. Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki, the data showed. Sales volume, based on data from the industry association AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 Apr 524,775 -3.9 -27.9 Mar 546,169 -1.8 -24.7 Feb 556,091 +10.6 -18.1 Jan 502,783 -9.6 -13.2 2014 Dec 556,380 -5.2 0.92 Nov 587,131 -13.1 -14.6 Oct 675,652 -4.4 -5.4 Sep 706,938 16.0 4.6 Aug 609,198 13.97 24.6 July 534,490 -28.8 -23.9 June 750,829 1.5 13.8 May 739,511 1.6 14.7 Apr 727,790 0.3 10.5 Mar 725,629 6.8 9.1 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Michael Perry)