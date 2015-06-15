FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia May motorbike sales fall 36.49 pct y/y
June 15, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia May motorbike sales fall 36.49 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales in
May fell 36.49 percent from a year earlier, an industry
association said on Monday.
    On a monthly basis, sales fell 10.51 percent in May.
    Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where
motorbikes are hugely popular, amounted to 469,630 in May.
    Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor
Co Ltd and Suzuki, the data showed.
    Sales volume, based on data from the industry association
AISI, was as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2015                           
 May        469,630     -10.51     -36.49
 Apr        524,775       -3.9      -27.9
 Mar        546,169       -1.8      -24.7
 Feb        556,091      +10.6      -18.1
 Jan        502,783       -9.6      -13.2
 2014                           
 Dec        556,380       -5.2       0.92
 Nov        587,131      -13.1      -14.6
 Oct        675,652       -4.4       -5.4
 Sep        706,938       16.0        4.6
 Aug        609,198      13.97       24.6
 July       534,490      -28.8      -23.9
 June       750,829        1.5       13.8
 May        739,511        1.6       14.7
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore
