Indonesia June motorbike sales fall 23.5 pct y/y
July 14, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia June motorbike sales fall 23.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales in
June fell 23.5 percent from a year earlier, an industry
association said on Tuesday.
    Sales were still 22.4 percent higher than in May.
    Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where
motorbikes are hugely popular, amounted to 574,174 in June.
    Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor
Co Ltd and Suzuki, the data showed.
    Last month, Bank Indonesia issued a new regulation reducing
the minimum downpayment for auto and motorbike loans, taking
effect on June 18, to support sales. 
    Sales volume, based on data from the industry association
AISI, was as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2015                           
 June       574,714      +22.4      -23.5
 May        469,630      -10.5      -36.5
 Apr        524,775       -3.9      -27.9
 Mar        546,169       -1.8      -24.7
 Feb        556,091      +10.6      -18.1
 Jan        502,783       -9.6      -13.2
 2014                           
 Dec        556,380       -5.2       0.92
 Nov        587,131      -13.1      -14.6
 Oct        675,652       -4.4       -5.4
 Sep        706,938       16.0        4.6
 Aug        609,198      13.97       24.6
 July       534,490      -28.8      -23.9
 June       750,829        1.5       13.8
 May        739,511        1.6       14.7
 
 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Nilufar Rizki; Editing
by Simon Cameron-Moore)

