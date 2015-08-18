FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's July motorbike sales fall 21.1 pct y/y
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 18, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's July motorbike sales fall 21.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales in
July fell 21.1 percent from a year earlier, an industry
association said on Tuesday.
    On a monthly basis, sales declined 26.6 percent.
    Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where
motorbikes are hugely popular, amounted to 421,838 in July.
    Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor
Co Ltd and Suzuki, the data showed. 
    Sales volume, based on data from the industry association
AISI, was as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2015                           
 July       421,838      -26.6      -21.1
 June       574,714      +22.4      -23.5
 May        469,630      -10.5      -36.5
 Apr        524,775       -3.9      -27.9
 Mar        546,169       -1.8      -24.7
 Feb        556,091      +10.6      -18.1
 Jan        502,783       -9.6      -13.2
 2014                           
 Dec        556,380       -5.2       0.92
 Nov        587,131      -13.1      -14.6
 Oct        675,652       -4.4       -5.4
 Sep        706,938       16.0        4.6
 Aug        609,198      13.97       24.6
 July       534,490      -28.8      -23.9
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by
Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

