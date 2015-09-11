Indonesia August motorbike sales rebound 2.1 pct y/y after July slump

JAKARTA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales in August rose 2.1 percent from a year earlier, an industry association said on Friday, rebounding from a sharp drop in July. On a monthly basis, sales jumped 47.5 percent. Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where motorbikes are hugely popular, amounted to 622,089 in August. Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed. Sales volume, based on data from the industry association AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 August 622,089 +47.5 +2.1 July 421,838 -26.6 -21.1 June 574,714 +22.4 -23.5 May 469,630 -10.5 -36.5 Apr 524,775 -3.9 -27.9 Mar 546,169 -1.8 -24.7 Feb 556,091 +10.6 -18.1 Jan 502,783 -9.6 -13.2 2014 Dec 556,380 -5.2 0.92 Nov 587,131 -13.1 -14.6 Oct 675,652 -4.4 -5.4 Sep 706,938 +16.0 +4.6 Aug 609,198 +13.97 +24.6 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)