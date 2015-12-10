FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia Nov motorbike sales fall 8.8 pct y/y
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 10, 2015 / 2:28 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia Nov motorbike sales fall 8.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's November motorcycle
sales fell 8.8 percent from a year earlier, after a 10.8 percent
drop in October, an industry association said on Thursday.
    On a monthly basis, sales declined 11.2 percent from
October.
    Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where
motorbikes are hugely popular, amounted to 535,682 units in
November.
    Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor
Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed. 
    Sales volume, based on data from the industry association
AISI, was as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2015                           
 Nov        535,682      -11.2       -8.8
 Oct        602,882        0.0      -10.8
 Sept       603,102       -3.1      -14.7
 August     622,089      +47.5       +2.1
 July       421,838      -26.6      -21.1
 June       574,714      +22.4      -23.5
 May        469,630      -10.5      -36.5
 Apr        524,775       -3.9      -27.9
  Mar       546,169       -1.8      -24.7
 Feb        556,091      +10.6      -18.1
 Jan        502,783       -9.6      -13.2
 2014                           
 Dec        556,380       -5.2       0.92
 Nov        587,131      -13.1      -14.6
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
