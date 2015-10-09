FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia September motorbike sales fall 14.7 pct y/y after Aug rebound
October 9, 2015

Indonesia September motorbike sales fall 14.7 pct y/y after Aug rebound

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia in
September fell 14.7 percent from a year earlier, an industry
association said on Friday, slumping after a modest rise in
August.
    On a monthly basis, sales fell 3.1 percent.
    Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where
motorbikes are hugely popular, amounted to 603,102 in September.
    Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor
Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed. 
    Sales volume, based on data from the industry association
AISI, was as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2015                           
 Sept       603,102       -3.1      -14.7
 August     622,089      +47.5       +2.1
 July       421,838      -26.6      -21.1
 June       574,714      +22.4      -23.5
 May        469,630      -10.5      -36.5
 Apr        524,775       -3.9      -27.9
 Mar        546,169       -1.8      -24.7
 Feb        556,091      +10.6      -18.1
 Jan        502,783       -9.6      -13.2
 2014                           
 Dec        556,380       -5.2       0.92
 Nov        587,131      -13.1      -14.6
 Oct        675,652       -4.4       -5.4
 Sep        706,938      +16.0       +4.6
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

