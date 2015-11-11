FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia Oct motorbike sales fall 10.8 pct y/y
November 11, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia Oct motorbike sales fall 10.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia in
October fell 10.8 percent from a year earlier, an industry
association said on Wednesday.
    On a monthly basis, sales showed no growth after a fall in
September.
    Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where
motorbikes are hugely popular, amounted to 602,882 in October.
    Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor
Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed. 
    Sales volume, based on data from the industry association
AISI, was as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2015                           
 Oct        602,882        0.0      -10.8
 Sept       603,102       -3.1      -14.7
 August     622,089      +47.5       +2.1
 July       421,838      -26.6      -21.1
 June       574,714      +22.4      -23.5
 May        469,630      -10.5      -36.5
 Apr        524,775       -3.9      -27.9
 Mar        546,169       -1.8      -24.7
 Feb        556,091      +10.6      -18.1
 Jan        502,783       -9.6      -13.2
 2014                           
 Dec        556,380       -5.2       0.92
 Nov        587,131      -13.1      -14.6
 Oct        675,652       -4.4       -5.4
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
