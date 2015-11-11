Indonesia Oct motorbike sales fall 10.8 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia in October fell 10.8 percent from a year earlier, an industry association said on Wednesday. On a monthly basis, sales showed no growth after a fall in September. Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where motorbikes are hugely popular, amounted to 602,882 in October. Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed. Sales volume, based on data from the industry association AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 Oct 602,882 0.0 -10.8 Sept 603,102 -3.1 -14.7 August 622,089 +47.5 +2.1 July 421,838 -26.6 -21.1 June 574,714 +22.4 -23.5 May 469,630 -10.5 -36.5 Apr 524,775 -3.9 -27.9 Mar 546,169 -1.8 -24.7 Feb 556,091 +10.6 -18.1 Jan 502,783 -9.6 -13.2 2014 Dec 556,380 -5.2 0.92 Nov 587,131 -13.1 -14.6 Oct 675,652 -4.4 -5.4 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Anand Basu)