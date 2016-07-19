Indonesia June motorbike sales fall 9.7 pct y/y

JAKARTA, July 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales fell 9.7 percent in June compared with the previous year, the country's largest automotive distributor Astra International Tbk said on Tuesday, citing data from an industry association. However, monthly sales rebounded 12.4 percent in June to a total of 518,878 units. Motorcycles are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator for consumption. Sales in June were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2016 Jun 518,878 +12.4 -9.7 May 461,506 -3.5 -1.7 Apr 478,036 -15.14 -8.9 Mar 563,341 +7.3 +3.1 Feb 524,864 26.1 -5.6 Jan 416,263 -20.0 -17.2 2015 Dec 520,400 -2.9 -6.5 Nov 535,682 -11.2 -8.8 Oct 602,882 0.0 -10.8 Sept 603,102 -3.1 -14.7 Aug 622,089 +47.5 +2.1 July 421,838 -26.6 -21.1 June 574,714 +22.4 -23.5 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)