a year ago
Indonesia June motorbike sales fall 9.7 pct y/y
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 19, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Indonesia June motorbike sales fall 9.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales
fell 9.7 percent in June compared with the previous year, the
country's largest automotive distributor Astra International Tbk
 said on Tuesday, citing data from an industry
association.
    However, monthly sales rebounded 12.4 percent in June to a
total of 518,878 units.
    Motorcycles are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator for consumption.
    Sales in June were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data
showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
was as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2016                                    
 Jun        518,878      +12.4       -9.7
 May        461,506       -3.5       -1.7
 Apr        478,036     -15.14       -8.9
 Mar        563,341       +7.3       +3.1
 Feb        524,864       26.1       -5.6
 Jan        416,263      -20.0      -17.2
 2015                                    
 Dec        520,400       -2.9       -6.5
 Nov        535,682      -11.2       -8.8
 Oct        602,882        0.0      -10.8
 Sept       603,102       -3.1      -14.7
 Aug        622,089      +47.5       +2.1
 July       421,838      -26.6      -21.1
 June       574,714      +22.4      -23.5
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

