Indonesia motorbike sales down 5.6 pct y/y in February
March 14, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Indonesia motorbike sales down 5.6 pct y/y in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Mar 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's February motorcycle
sales fell 5.6 percent as compared with last year, following a
17.2 percent slump in January, an industry association said on
Monday.
    However on a monthly basis, sales rebounded 26.1 percent
from January.
    Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where
motorbikes are hugely popular, were 524,864 units in February.
    Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor
Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the data showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association - AISI
- was as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2016                                    
 Feb        524,864       26.1       -5.6
 Jan        416,263      -20.0      -17.2
 2015                                    
 Dec        520,400       -2.9       -6.5
 Nov        535,682      -11.2       -8.8
 Oct        602,882        0.0      -10.8
 Sept       603,102       -3.1      -14.7
 August     622,089      +47.5       +2.1
 July       421,838      -26.6      -21.1
 June       574,714      +22.4      -23.5
 May        469,630      -10.5      -36.5
 Apr        524,775       -3.9      -27.9
 Mar        546,169       -1.8      -24.7
 Feb        556,091      +10.6      -18.1
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

