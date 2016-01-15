FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia motorbike sales down 6.5 pct y/y in Dec
January 15, 2016 / 2:44 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia motorbike sales down 6.5 pct y/y in Dec

JAKARTA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's December motorcycle
sales fell 6.5 percent from a year earlier, after a 8.8 percent
drop in November, an industry association said on Friday.
    On a monthly basis, sales declined 2.9 percent from
November.
    Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where
motorbikes are hugely popular, were 520,400 units in December.
    Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor
Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the data showed.
    Sales volume, based on data from the industry association
AISI, was as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2015                           
 Dec        520,400       -2.9       -6.5
 Nov        535,682      -11.2       -8.8
 Oct        602,882        0.0      -10.8
 Sept       603,102       -3.1      -14.7
 August     622,089      +47.5       +2.1
 July       421,838      -26.6      -21.1
 June       574,714      +22.4      -23.5
 May        469,630      -10.5      -36.5
 Apr        524,775       -3.9      -27.9
  Mar       546,169       -1.8      -24.7
 Feb        556,091      +10.6      -18.1
 Jan        502,783       -9.6      -13.2
 2014                           
 Dec        556,380       -5.2       0.92
 
 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Nicholas Owen; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)

