Indonesia's Jan motorbike sales drop 17.21 pct y/y - association
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 15, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Jan motorbike sales drop 17.21 pct y/y - association

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia in
January slumped 17.21 percent from a year earlier, following a
decline of 6.5 percent the month before, an industry association
said on Monday.
    On a monthly basis, sales fell 20.01 percent from December.
    Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where
motorbikes are hugely popular, were 416,263 units in January.
    Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor
Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed. 
    Sales volume, based on data from the industry association
AISI, was as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2016                           
 Jan        416,263      -20.0      -17.2
 2015                           
 Dec        520,400       -2.9       -6.5
 Nov        535,682      -11.2       -8.8
 Oct        602,882        0.0      -10.8
 Sept       603,102       -3.1      -14.7
 August     622,089      +47.5       +2.1
 July       421,838      -26.6      -21.1
 June       574,714      +22.4      -23.5
 May        469,630      -10.5      -36.5
 Apr        524,775       -3.9      -27.9
  Mar       546,169       -1.8      -24.7
 Feb        556,091      +10.6      -18.1
 Jan        502,783       -9.6      -13.2
 
 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
