Indonesia motorbike sales plunge 27.6 pct y/y in July

JAKARTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 27.6 percent in July from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Monday. There were 305,153 motorbike sold in July, down more than 40 percent from the previous month. The association did not provide a reason, but Indonesia's one week long holiday for Eid al-Fitr celebration in July may have affected sales. Motorcycles are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator for consumption. Sales in July were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2016 Jul 305,153 -41.2 -27.6 Jun 518,878 +12.4 -9.7 May 461,506 -3.5 -1.7 Apr 478,036 -15.14 -8.9 Mar 563,341 +7.3 +3.1 Feb 524,864 26.1 -5.6 Jan 416,263 -20.0 -17.2 2015 Dec 520,400 -2.9 -6.5 Nov 535,682 -11.2 -8.8 Oct 602,882 0.0 -10.8 Sept 603,102 -3.1 -14.7 Aug 622,089 +47.5 +2.1 Jul 421,838 -26.6 -21.1 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)