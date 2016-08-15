FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Indonesia motorbike sales plunge 27.6 pct y/y in July
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 15, 2016

Indonesia motorbike sales plunge 27.6 pct y/y in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia
fell 27.6 percent in July from a year earlier, data from an
industry association showed on Monday.
    There were 305,153 motorbike sold in July, down more than 40
percent from the previous month.
    The association did not provide a reason, but Indonesia's
one week long holiday for Eid al-Fitr celebration in July may
have affected sales.
    Motorcycles are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator for consumption.
    Sales in July were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data
showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
was as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2016                                    
 Jul        305,153      -41.2      -27.6
 Jun        518,878      +12.4       -9.7
 May        461,506       -3.5       -1.7
 Apr        478,036     -15.14       -8.9
 Mar        563,341       +7.3       +3.1
 Feb        524,864       26.1       -5.6
 Jan        416,263      -20.0      -17.2
 2015                                    
 Dec        520,400       -2.9       -6.5
 Nov        535,682      -11.2       -8.8
 Oct        602,882        0.0      -10.8
 Sept       603,102       -3.1      -14.7
 Aug        622,089      +47.5       +2.1
 Jul        421,838      -26.6      -21.1
 
 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
