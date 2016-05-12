FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia motorbike sales fall 8.9 pct y/y in April
May 12, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Indonesia motorbike sales fall 8.9 pct y/y in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales
fell 8.9 percent from the previous year in April, data from an
industry association showed on Thursday.
    Sales on a monthly basis were down 15.14 percent in April to
a total of 478,036 units.
    Motorcycles are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator for consumption.
    Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor
Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed.
     
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
was as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2016                                    
 Apr        478,036     -15.14       -8.9
 Mar        563,341       +7.3       +3.1
 Feb        524,864       26.1       -5.6
 Jan        416,263      -20.0      -17.2
 2015                                    
 Dec        520,400       -2.9       -6.5
 Nov        535,682      -11.2       -8.8
 Oct        602,882        0.0      -10.8
 Sept       603,102       -3.1      -14.7
 Aug        622,089      +47.5       +2.1
 July       421,838      -26.6      -21.1
 June       574,714      +22.4      -23.5
 May        469,630      -10.5      -36.5
 Apr        524,775       -3.9      -27.9
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
