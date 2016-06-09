FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia motorbike sales fall 1.7 pct y/y in May
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 9, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

Indonesia motorbike sales fall 1.7 pct y/y in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales
fell 1.7 percent in May from the previous year, data from an
industry association showed on Thursday.
    Sales on a monthly basis were down 3.5 percent in May to a
total of 461,506 units.
    Motorcycles are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator for consumption.
    Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor
Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed.
     
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
was as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2016                                    
 May        461,506       -3.5       -1.7
 Apr        478,036     -15.14       -8.9
 Mar        563,341       +7.3       +3.1
 Feb        524,864       26.1       -5.6
 Jan        416,263      -20.0      -17.2
 2015                                    
 Dec        520,400       -2.9       -6.5
 Nov        535,682      -11.2       -8.8
 Oct        602,882        0.0      -10.8
 Sept       603,102       -3.1      -14.7
 Aug        622,089      +47.5       +2.1
 July       421,838      -26.6      -21.1
 June       574,714      +22.4      -23.5
 May        469,630      -10.5      -36.5
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

