Indonesia motorbike sales fall 1.7 pct y/y in May

JAKARTA, June 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales fell 1.7 percent in May from the previous year, data from an industry association showed on Thursday. Sales on a monthly basis were down 3.5 percent in May to a total of 461,506 units. Motorcycles are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator for consumption. Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2016 May 461,506 -3.5 -1.7 Apr 478,036 -15.14 -8.9 Mar 563,341 +7.3 +3.1 Feb 524,864 26.1 -5.6 Jan 416,263 -20.0 -17.2 2015 Dec 520,400 -2.9 -6.5 Nov 535,682 -11.2 -8.8 Oct 602,882 0.0 -10.8 Sept 603,102 -3.1 -14.7 Aug 622,089 +47.5 +2.1 July 421,838 -26.6 -21.1 June 574,714 +22.4 -23.5 May 469,630 -10.5 -36.5 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)