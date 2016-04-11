Indonesia motorbike sales up 3.1 pct y/y in March, first growth in 6 months

JAKARTA, April 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales grew 3.1 percent from the previous year in March, the first growth in six months, data from an industry association showed on Monday. Sales on a monthly basis rebounded 7.3 percent in March to a total of 563,341 units. Motorcycles are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator for consumption. Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2016 March 563,341 +7.3 +3.1 Feb 524,864 26.1 -5.6 Jan 416,263 -20.0 -17.2 2015 Dec 520,400 -2.9 -6.5 Nov 535,682 -11.2 -8.8 Oct 602,882 0.0 -10.8 Sept 603,102 -3.1 -14.7 August 622,089 +47.5 +2.1 July 421,838 -26.6 -21.1 June 574,714 +22.4 -23.5 May 469,630 -10.5 -36.5 Apr 524,775 -3.9 -27.9 Mar 546,169 -1.8 -24.7 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)