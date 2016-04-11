FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia motorbike sales up 3.1 pct y/y in March, first growth in 6 months
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 11, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

Indonesia motorbike sales up 3.1 pct y/y in March, first growth in 6 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales
grew 3.1 percent from the previous year in March, the first
growth in six months, data from an industry association showed
on Monday.
    Sales on a monthly basis rebounded 7.3 percent in March to a
total of 563,341 units.
    Motorcycles are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator for consumption.
    Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor
Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed. 
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
was as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2016                                    
 March      563,341       +7.3       +3.1
 Feb        524,864       26.1       -5.6
 Jan        416,263      -20.0      -17.2
 2015                                    
 Dec        520,400       -2.9       -6.5
 Nov        535,682      -11.2       -8.8
 Oct        602,882        0.0      -10.8
 Sept       603,102       -3.1      -14.7
 August     622,089      +47.5       +2.1
 July       421,838      -26.6      -21.1
 June       574,714      +22.4      -23.5
 May        469,630      -10.5      -36.5
 Apr        524,775       -3.9      -27.9
 Mar        546,169       -1.8      -24.7
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

