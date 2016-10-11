FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Indonesia September motorbike sales fall nearly 8 pct y/y
October 11, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Indonesia September motorbike sales fall nearly 8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia
fell 7.8 percent in September from a year earlier, data from an
industry association showed on Tuesday.
    Motorbike sales stood at 555,820 units in September, down
from 603,102 units sold in the same month last year, but showed
an increase from 527,536 units sold in August.
    On a monthly basis, the sales were up 5.4 percent. 
    Motorcycles are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption.
    Sales in September were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data
showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
was as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2016                                    
 Sept       555,820       +5.4       -7.8
 Aug        527,536       72.9      -15.2
 Jul        305,153      -41.2      -27.6
 Jun        518,878      +12.4       -9.7
 May        461,506       -3.5       -1.7
 Apr        478,036     -15.14       -8.9
 Mar        563,341       +7.3       +3.1
 Feb        524,864       26.1       -5.6
 Jan        416,263      -20.0      -17.2
 2015                                    
 Dec        520,400       -2.9       -6.5
 Nov        535,682      -11.2       -8.8
 Oct        602,882        0.0      -10.8
 Sept       603,102       -3.1      -14.7
 Aug        622,089      +47.5       +2.1
 Jul        421,838      -26.6      -21.1
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

