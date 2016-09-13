Indonesia motorbike sales down 15.2 pct y/y in Aug

JAKARTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 15.2 percent in August from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Tuesday. Motorbike sales stood at 527,536 units in August, down from 622,089 units sold in the same month last year, but showed some recovery from 305,153 units sold in July. Motorcycles are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption. Sales in August were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2016 Aug 527,536 72.9 -15.2 Jul 305,153 -41.2 -27.6 Jun 518,878 +12.4 -9.7 May 461,506 -3.5 -1.7 Apr 478,036 -15.14 -8.9 Mar 563,341 +7.3 +3.1 Feb 524,864 26.1 -5.6 Jan 416,263 -20.0 -17.2 2015 Dec 520,400 -2.9 -6.5 Nov 535,682 -11.2 -8.8 Oct 602,882 0.0 -10.8 Sept 603,102 -3.1 -14.7 Aug 622,089 +47.5 +2.1 Jul 421,838 -26.6 -21.1 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)