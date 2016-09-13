FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Indonesia motorbike sales down 15.2 pct y/y in Aug
September 13, 2016

Indonesia motorbike sales down 15.2 pct y/y in Aug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia
fell 15.2 percent in August from a year earlier, data from an
industry association showed on Tuesday.
    Motorbike sales stood at 527,536 units in August, down from
622,089 units sold in the same month last year, but showed some
recovery from 305,153 units sold in July.
    Motorcycles are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption.
    Sales in August were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data
showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
was as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2016                                    
 Aug        527,536       72.9      -15.2
 Jul        305,153      -41.2      -27.6
 Jun        518,878      +12.4       -9.7
 May        461,506       -3.5       -1.7
 Apr        478,036     -15.14       -8.9
 Mar        563,341       +7.3       +3.1
 Feb        524,864       26.1       -5.6
 Jan        416,263      -20.0      -17.2
 2015                                    
 Dec        520,400       -2.9       -6.5
 Nov        535,682      -11.2       -8.8
 Oct        602,882        0.0      -10.8
 Sept       603,102       -3.1      -14.7
 Aug        622,089      +47.5       +2.1
 Jul        421,838      -26.6      -21.1
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
