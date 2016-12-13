FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Indonesia November motorbike sales rise 6.6 pct y/y
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 13, 2016 / 3:28 AM / 8 months ago

Indonesia November motorbike sales rise 6.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia in
November rebounded 6.6 percent  from a year earlier, the first
expansion in eight months, data from an industry association
showed on Tuesday.
    Motorbike sales stood at 570,923 units in November, up from
535,682 units sold in the same month last year, but a bit lower
than the 571,201 units sold in October.
    Motorcycles are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption.
    Sales in November were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data
showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
was as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2016                                    
 Nov        570,923      -0.05       +6.6
 Oct        571,201       +2.8       -5.3
 Sept       555,820       +5.4       -7.8
 Aug        527,536       72.9      -15.2
 Jul        305,153      -41.2      -27.6
 Jun        518,878      +12.4       -9.7
 May        461,506       -3.5       -1.7
 Apr        478,036     -15.14       -8.9
 Mar        563,341       +7.3       +3.1
 Feb        524,864       26.1       -5.6
 Jan        416,263      -20.0      -17.2
 2015                                    
 Dec        520,400       -2.9       -6.5
 Nov        535,682      -11.2       -8.8
 Oct        602,882        0.0      -10.8
 Sept       603,102       -3.1      -14.7
 Aug        622,089      +47.5       +2.1
 Jul        421,838      -26.6      -21.1
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.