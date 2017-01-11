Indonesia December motorbike sales fall 15.9 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia in December fell 15.9 percent from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Wednesday. Sales stood at 437,764 motorbikes in December, down from 520,400 sold in the same month last year, also lower than the 570,923 bikes sold in November. About 6 million motorbikes were sold in total in 2016. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption. Sales in December were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, are as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2016 Dec 437,764 -23.3 -15.9 Nov 570,923 -0.05 +6.6 Oct 571,201 +2.8 -5.3 Sept 555,820 +5.4 -7.8 Aug 527,536 72.9 -15.2 Jul 305,153 -41.2 -27.6 Jun 518,878 +12.4 -9.7 May 461,506 -3.5 -1.7 Apr 478,036 -15.14 -8.9 Mar 563,341 +7.3 +3.1 Feb 524,864 26.1 -5.6 Jan 416,263 -20.0 -17.2 2015 Dec 520,400 -2.9 -6.5 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)