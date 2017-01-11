FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Indonesia December motorbike sales fall 15.9 pct y/y
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 11, 2017 / 9:00 AM / 7 months ago

Indonesia December motorbike sales fall 15.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia in
December fell 15.9 percent  from a year earlier, data from an
industry association showed on Wednesday.
    Sales stood at 437,764 motorbikes in December, down from
520,400 sold in the same month last year, also lower than the
570,923 bikes sold in November.
    About 6 million motorbikes were sold in total in 2016.
Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption.
    Sales in December were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data
showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
are as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2016                                    
 Dec        437,764      -23.3      -15.9
 Nov        570,923      -0.05       +6.6
 Oct        571,201       +2.8       -5.3
 Sept       555,820       +5.4       -7.8
 Aug        527,536       72.9      -15.2
 Jul        305,153      -41.2      -27.6
 Jun        518,878      +12.4       -9.7
 May        461,506       -3.5       -1.7
 Apr        478,036     -15.14       -8.9
 Mar        563,341       +7.3       +3.1
 Feb        524,864       26.1       -5.6
 Jan        416,263      -20.0      -17.2
 2015                                    
 Dec        520,400       -2.9       -6.5
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.