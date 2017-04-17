FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Indonesia March motorbike sales down 15.9 pct y/y - Astra
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 17, 2017 / 9:25 AM / 4 months ago

Indonesia March motorbike sales down 15.9 pct y/y - Astra

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, April 17 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 15.9 percent in March from
a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Monday, as quoted by PT Astra
International Tbk, an Indonesia-based company primarily engaged in automobile business.
    Sales stood at 473,896 motorbikes in March, down from 563,341 sold in the same month last
year. However, it was higher than the 453,763 bikes sold in February.
    Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key
indicator of consumption.
    Sales in March were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and
Kawasaki, data showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, are as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2017                           
 March      473,896       +4.4      -15.9
 Feb        453,763       -4.2      -13.5
 Jan        473,879       +8.2      +13.8
 2016                                    
 Dec        437,764      -23.3      -15.9
 Nov        570,923      -0.05       +6.6
 Oct        571,201       +2.8       -5.3
 Sept       555,820       +5.4       -7.8
 Aug        527,536       72.9      -15.2
 July       305,153      -41.2      -27.6
 June       518,878      +12.4       -9.7
 May        461,506       -3.5       -1.7
 April      478,036     -15.14       -8.9
 March      563,341       +7.3       +3.1
 Feb        524,864       26.1       -5.6
 Jan        416,263      -20.0      -17.2
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.