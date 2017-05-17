FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Indonesia April motorbike sales down 18.8 pct year-on-year
#Asia
May 17, 2017 / 2:55 AM / 3 months ago

Indonesia April motorbike sales down 18.8 pct year-on-year

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, May 17 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia
fell 18.8 percent in April from a year earlier, data from an
industry association showed on Wednesday.
    Sales stood at 388,045 motorbikes in April, down from
478,036 sold in the same month last year. It was also lower than
the 473,896 bikes sold in March.
    Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption.
    Sales in April were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, data showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
are as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2017                           
 April      388,045      -18.1      -18.8
 March      473,896       +4.4      -15.9
 Feb        453,763       -4.2      -13.5
 Jan        473,879       +8.2      +13.8
 2016                                    
 Dec        437,764      -23.3      -15.9
 Nov        570,923      -0.05       +6.6
 Oct        571,201       +2.8       -5.3
 Sept       555,820       +5.4       -7.8
 Aug        527,536       72.9      -15.2
 July       305,153      -41.2      -27.6
 June       518,878      +12.4       -9.7
 May        461,506       -3.5       -1.7
 April      478,036     -15.14       -8.9
 March      563,341       +7.3       +3.1
 Feb        524,864       26.1       -5.6
 Jan        416,263      -20.0      -17.2
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

