FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Aug motorbike sales grow 14 pct y/y, down from July
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 11, 2013 / 7:36 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia's Aug motorbike sales grow 14 pct y/y, down from July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sales of motorbikes in Indonesia, an indicator of domestic consumption, grew 13.9 percent in August from a year ago amid higher fuel prices and interest rates, industry data showed on Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, the country posted a drop of 30 percent to 488,983 motorbikes, probably due to fewer working days during the Eid-al Fitr holiday.

August’s sales were led by Honda Motor, Yamaha Motor and Suzuki Motor.

The government hiked fuel prices in late June by an average of 33 percent to curb oil imports and trim its fuel subsidy bill.

The central bank last month hiked its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 7 percent to defend the weakening rupiah currency and maintain economic growth.

Here is a table of sale volumes, based on data from the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association (AISI).

Month Volume m/m y/y

Aug 488,983 -30.4 13.9

Jul 702,423 6.5 21.3

Jun 659,504 2.3 21.7

May 644,668 -2.1 5.5

Apr 658,673 -1.0 6.7

Mar 665,334 2.4 7.4

Feb 649,434 0.5 -2.5

Jan 646,082 33.2 0.03

Dec 485,166 -21.9 5.3

Nov 621,224 -1.0 -3.3

Oct 626,901 1.03 -12.3

Sep 620,499 44.6 -14.0

Aug 429,236 -25.9 -36.8 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi and Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.