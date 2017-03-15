FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 5 months ago

Indonesia February motorbike sales down 13.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, March 15 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia
fell 13.5 percent in February from a year earlier, data from an
industry association showed on Wednesday.
    Sales stood at 453,763 motorbikes in February, down from
524,864 sold in the same month last year. It was also lower than
the 473,879 bikes sold in January.
    Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption.
    Sales in February were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, data showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
are as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2017                           
 Feb        453,763       -4.2      -13.5
 Jan        473,879       +8.2      +13.8
 2016                                    
 Dec        437,764      -23.3      -15.9
 Nov        570,923      -0.05       +6.6
 Oct        571,201       +2.8       -5.3
 Sept       555,820       +5.4       -7.8
 Aug        527,536       72.9      -15.2
 Jul        305,153      -41.2      -27.6
 Jun        518,878      +12.4       -9.7
 May        461,506       -3.5       -1.7
 Apr        478,036     -15.14       -8.9
 Mar        563,341       +7.3       +3.1
 Feb        524,864       26.1       -5.6
 Jan        416,263      -20.0      -17.2
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

