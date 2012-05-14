FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia April domestic motorbike sales fall 12.4 pct
May 14, 2012 / 4:00 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's April domestic
motorcycle sales, an indicator of private consumption in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy, fell 12.4 percent from a year
earlier, data from Indonesia's Motorcycle Industry Association
(AISI) showed on Monday.	
    Sales in April stood at 617,508 motorcycles led by Honda
, Yamaha, and Suzuki, after it dipped
12.8 percent year-on-year a month earlier, according to AISI
without giving details on the decline.	
    The central bank in March set minimum down payments for
housing loans and auto purchases to prevent price bubbles and
excessive lending. 	
    Following is a table of sales volume, based on AISI data.   	
 Month  Volume   m/m    y/y
 Apr    617,508  -0.35  -12.4
 Mar    619,678   -7.0  -12.8
 Feb    666,136    3.1    9.2
 Jan    645,863   40.2   -2.9
                             
 Dec    460,535  -28.3  -10.3
 Nov    642,126  -10.2   -1.8
 Oct    715,176   -0.9    2.9
 Sep    721,764    6.3   50.6
 Aug    679,052   -8.0   -7.3
 Jul    737,809   12.0    5.5
 Jun    658,817   -6.7    0.8
 May    706,293    0.2   10.3
 Apr    705,165   15.8    7.5
    	
	
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

