Indonesia's February motorbike sales recover, rise 4.6 pct y/y
March 12, 2014

Indonesia's February motorbike sales recover, rise 4.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorbike sales
rose in February, recovering from a drop in the previous month,
industry data showed on Wednesday.
    There were 679,086 motorbikes sold in the country in
February, up 4.6 percent from a year earlier, compared with a
10.3 percent year-on-year fall in January.
    Sales also surged 17.2 percent on a monthly basis.
    According to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association
(AISI), February's sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd
, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp
.
    For 2013, around 7.7 million motorbikes were sold in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
    Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows:
    
 Month     Volume      m/m     y/y
 2014                         
 Feb        679,086     17.2     4.6
 Jan        579,361      5.1   -10.3
 2013                         
 Dec        551,283    -19.8    13.6
 Nov        687,329     -3.8    10.6
 Oct        714,264      5.7    14.0
 Sep        675,902     38.2     8.9
 Aug        488,983    -30.4    13.9
 Jul        702,423      6.5    21.3
 Jun        659,504      2.3    21.7
 May        644,668     -2.1     5.5
 Apr        658,673     -1.0     6.7
 Mar        665,334      2.4     7.4
 Feb        649,434      0.5    -2.5
                                     

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher & Kim
Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
