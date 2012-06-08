FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia May motorbike sales drop 13.5 pct y/y - assoc
June 8, 2012

Indonesia May motorbike sales drop 13.5 pct y/y - assoc

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic motorcycle
sales, a key indicator of private sector consumption, fell 13.5
percent in May from a year ago and have declined in three
consecutive months, said the Indonesian motorcycle industry
association (AISI).	
    Motorcycle sales in May stood at a 16 month low of 611,251
motorbikes, led by Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki
. Sales on a monthly basis also fell by 1 percent,
according to the association's data.	
    Motorcycles are mostly driven by the rising middle class.	
    Sales have been slowing since March when they dropped 12.8
percent, followed by a fall of 12.4 percent in April, because of
new down payments requirement for auto purchases due to come
into effect on June 15.	
    Southeast Asia's biggest economy will limit the size of
housing loans and minimum down payments for auto purchases to
prevent loan bubbles and excessive loans.    	
    Following is a table of sales volume, based on AISI data.   	
    	
 Month  Volume   m/m    y/y
 May    611,250   -1.0  -13.5
 Apr    617,508  -0.35  -12.4
 Mar    619,678   -7.0  -12.8
 Feb    666,136    3.1    9.2
 Jan    645,863   40.2   -2.9
                             
 Dec    460,535  -28.3  -10.3
 Nov    642,126  -10.2   -1.8
 Oct    715,176   -0.9    2.9
 Sep    721,764    6.3   50.6
 Aug    679,052   -8.0   -7.3
 Jul    737,809   12.0    5.5
 Jun    658,817   -6.7    0.8
 May    706,293    0.2   10.3
 	
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg and
Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
