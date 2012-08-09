FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia July motorbike sales fall 21.5 pct y/y
August 9, 2012 / 3:35 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia July motorbike sales fall 21.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sales of motorcycles in
Indonesia, an indicator of consumption in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy, fell 21.5 percent in July from a year earlier,
the fifth monthly decline, industry data showed on Thursday.
    There were 579,077 motorcycles sold in July, up 7 percent on
a monthly basis. Sales were led by Honda, Yamaha
 and Suzuki, the Indonesian Motorcycle Industry
Association (AISI) said.
    Motorbike purchases by the country's growing middle class
have been slowing since March, and have been further dampened
after the government on June 15 imposed higher downpayment
requirements for vehicle purchases.
    Southeast Asia's biggest economy posted higher-than-expected
6.4 percent growth in the second quarter this year, supported by
strong domestic consumption and investment.
    Following is a table of sales volume, based on AISI data.
 
 Month  Volume   m/m    y/y
 Jul    579,077    7.0   -21.5
 Jun    541,918  -11.0   -17.7
 May    611,250   -1.0   -13.5
 Apr    617,508  -0.35   -12.4
 Mar    619,678   -7.0   -12.8
 Feb    666,136    3.1     9.2
 Jan    645,863   40.2    -2.9
                              
 Dec    460,535  -28.3   -10.3
 Nov    642,126  -10.2    -1.8
 Oct    715,176   -0.9     2.9
 Sep    721,764    6.3    50.6
 Aug    679,052   -8.0    -7.3
 Jul    737,809   12.0     5.5
   

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and
Richard Borsuk)

