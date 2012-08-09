Indonesia July motorbike sales fall 21.5 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sales of motorcycles in Indonesia, an indicator of consumption in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, fell 21.5 percent in July from a year earlier, the fifth monthly decline, industry data showed on Thursday. There were 579,077 motorcycles sold in July, up 7 percent on a monthly basis. Sales were led by Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki, the Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) said. Motorbike purchases by the country's growing middle class have been slowing since March, and have been further dampened after the government on June 15 imposed higher downpayment requirements for vehicle purchases. Southeast Asia's biggest economy posted higher-than-expected 6.4 percent growth in the second quarter this year, supported by strong domestic consumption and investment. Following is a table of sales volume, based on AISI data. Month Volume m/m y/y Jul 579,077 7.0 -21.5 Jun 541,918 -11.0 -17.7 May 611,250 -1.0 -13.5 Apr 617,508 -0.35 -12.4 Mar 619,678 -7.0 -12.8 Feb 666,136 3.1 9.2 Jan 645,863 40.2 -2.9 Dec 460,535 -28.3 -10.3 Nov 642,126 -10.2 -1.8 Oct 715,176 -0.9 2.9 Sep 721,764 6.3 50.6 Aug 679,052 -8.0 -7.3 Jul 737,809 12.0 5.5 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Richard Borsuk)