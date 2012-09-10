FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia motorbike sales fall 36.8 pct y/y in Aug
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 10, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia motorbike sales fall 36.8 pct y/y in Aug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic motorcycle
sales fell 36.8 percent in August from a year ago, the sharpest
decline this year, data from the Indonesian Motorcycle Industry
Association (AISI) showed on Monday.
    August sales were 429,236 motorbikes, down 25.9 percent from
the previous month. S ales were led by Honda, Yamaha
 and Suzuki, the association said.
    Motorbike sales, an indicator of domestic consumption in
Southeast Asia's largest economy, have been slowing in 2012
after surging in recent years because of a higher downpayment
requirement that came into effect on June 15.
    Previously a newly emerging middle class could buy
motorbikes mostly on credit, leading the central bank to worry
that rapid loan growth could lead to higher bad debts and an
overheating economy.
    Purchases of cars by more wealthy middle class consumers
have stayed strong. Buoyant local consumption overall helped
Indonesia post robust economic growth of 6.4 percent in the
second quarter.
    Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data. 
 Month  Volume   m/m    y/y
 Aug    429,236  -25.9   -36.8
 Jul    579,077    7.0   -21.5
 Jun    541,918  -11.0   -17.7
 May    611,250   -1.0   -13.5
 Apr    617,508  -0.35   -12.4
 Mar    619,678   -7.0   -12.8
 Feb    666,136    3.1     9.2
 Jan    645,863   40.2    -2.9
                              
 Dec    460,535  -28.3   -10.3
 Nov    642,126  -10.2    -1.8
 Oct    715,176   -0.9     2.9
 Sep    721,764    6.3    50.6
 Aug    679,052   -8.0    -7.3
 
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.