Indonesia motorbike sales fall 36.8 pct y/y in Aug

JAKARTA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic motorcycle sales fell 36.8 percent in August from a year ago, the sharpest decline this year, data from the Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) showed on Monday. August sales were 429,236 motorbikes, down 25.9 percent from the previous month. S ales were led by Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki, the association said. Motorbike sales, an indicator of domestic consumption in Southeast Asia's largest economy, have been slowing in 2012 after surging in recent years because of a higher downpayment requirement that came into effect on June 15. Previously a newly emerging middle class could buy motorbikes mostly on credit, leading the central bank to worry that rapid loan growth could lead to higher bad debts and an overheating economy. Purchases of cars by more wealthy middle class consumers have stayed strong. Buoyant local consumption overall helped Indonesia post robust economic growth of 6.4 percent in the second quarter. Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data. Month Volume m/m y/y Aug 429,236 -25.9 -36.8 Jul 579,077 7.0 -21.5 Jun 541,918 -11.0 -17.7 May 611,250 -1.0 -13.5 Apr 617,508 -0.35 -12.4 Mar 619,678 -7.0 -12.8 Feb 666,136 3.1 9.2 Jan 645,863 40.2 -2.9 Dec 460,535 -28.3 -10.3 Nov 642,126 -10.2 -1.8 Oct 715,176 -0.9 2.9 Sep 721,764 6.3 50.6 Aug 679,052 -8.0 -7.3 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)