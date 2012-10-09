FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia Sept motorbike sales fall 14 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 9, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia Sept motorbike sales fall 14 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Domestic motorbike sales in
Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, fell 14 percent in
September from a year ago, a smaller drop than August's 36.8
percent, industry data showed on Tuesday.
    September sales were 620,499 motorbikes, up 44.6 percent on
a monthly basis and led by Honda, Yamaha and
Suzuki, the data from the Indonesian Motorcycle
Industry Association (AISI) showed.
    Falling sales in recent months have come because of a higher
downpayment requirement for auto purchases, implemented by the
central bank in June. Sales of motorbikes are driven by an
emerging middle class, who were previously buying mostly on
credit.
    Data on domestic consumption, which makes up around 55
percent of growth, is being watched as there are some signs it
has slowed in the third quarter. Indonesia's growth picked up
slightly to 6.4 percent in the second quarter this year. 
    Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data. 
 Month  Volume   m/m    y/y
 Sep    620,499   44.6   -14.0
 Aug    429,236  -25.9   -36.8
 Jul    579,077    7.0   -21.5
 Jun    541,918  -11.0   -17.7
 May    611,250   -1.0   -13.5
 Apr    617,508  -0.35   -12.4
 Mar    619,678   -7.0   -12.8
 Feb    666,136    3.1     9.2
 Jan    645,863   40.2    -2.9
                              
 Dec    460,535  -28.3   -10.3
 Nov    642,126  -10.2    -1.8
 Oct    715,176   -0.9     2.9
 Sep    721,764    6.3    50.6
 
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.