Indonesia Sept motorbike sales fall 14 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Domestic motorbike sales in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, fell 14 percent in September from a year ago, a smaller drop than August's 36.8 percent, industry data showed on Tuesday. September sales were 620,499 motorbikes, up 44.6 percent on a monthly basis and led by Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki, the data from the Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) showed. Falling sales in recent months have come because of a higher downpayment requirement for auto purchases, implemented by the central bank in June. Sales of motorbikes are driven by an emerging middle class, who were previously buying mostly on credit. Data on domestic consumption, which makes up around 55 percent of growth, is being watched as there are some signs it has slowed in the third quarter. Indonesia's growth picked up slightly to 6.4 percent in the second quarter this year. Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data. Month Volume m/m y/y Sep 620,499 44.6 -14.0 Aug 429,236 -25.9 -36.8 Jul 579,077 7.0 -21.5 Jun 541,918 -11.0 -17.7 May 611,250 -1.0 -13.5 Apr 617,508 -0.35 -12.4 Mar 619,678 -7.0 -12.8 Feb 666,136 3.1 9.2 Jan 645,863 40.2 -2.9 Dec 460,535 -28.3 -10.3 Nov 642,126 -10.2 -1.8 Oct 715,176 -0.9 2.9 Sep 721,764 6.3 50.6 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)