#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 10, 2012 / 4:26 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia motorbike sales fall 3.3 pct y/y in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Growth of domestic motorbike
sales in Indonesia fell 3.3 percent in November on an annual
basis, improving from a drop of 12.3 percent a month earlier,
industry data showed on Monday.
    Sales in November were 621,224 motorbikes, down 1 percent
from 626,901 motorbikes in October.
    According to Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association
(AISI), sales were led by Honda, Yamaha and
Suzuki.
    Motorbike sales, an indicator of domestic consumption, are
supported by low interest rates and growing middle class
consumers. Sales have been falling after a higher downpayment
requirement for auto purchases which came into force in June.
    Domestic consumption makes up about 55 percent of the
economy.
    A Reuters poll showed the bank will likely hold its
benchmark rate steady at a record low for a ninth-consecutive
month at its meeting on Tuesday, after inflation eased in
November.
    Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data. 
 Month  Volume   m/m    y/y
 Nov    621,224   -1.0    -3.3
 Oct    626,901   1.03   -12.3
 Sep    620,499   44.6   -14.0
 Aug    429,236  -25.9   -36.8
 Jul    579,077    7.0   -21.5
 Jun    541,918  -11.0   -17.7
 May    611,250   -1.0   -13.5
 Apr    617,508  -0.35   -12.4
 Mar    619,678   -7.0   -12.8
 Feb    666,136    3.1     9.2
 Jan    645,863   40.2    -2.9
                              
 Dec    460,535  -28.3   -10.3
 Nov    642,126  -10.2    -1.8
 
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

