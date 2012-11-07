FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia motorbike sales fall 12.3 pct y/y in Oct
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 7, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia motorbike sales fall 12.3 pct y/y in Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic motorbike
sales, an indicator of domestic consumption in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy, dropped 12.3 percent in October from a year
earlier, industry data showed on Wednesday.
    October sales were 626,901 motorbikes, up slightly from
620,499 a month ago. Sales were led by Honda, Yamaha
 and Suzuki, according to data from the
Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI).
    Motorbike sales, supported by rising middle class consumers
and low interest rates, have been falling in recent months after
a higher downpayment requirement for auto purchases which came
into force in June.
    Domestic consumption makes up about 55 percent of the
economy.
    The economy remained strong in the third quarter, growing
6.2 percent amid bleak global economic outlook.    
    Bank Indonesia, the central bank, estimates the economy may
expand 6.3 percent in the final quarter of the year, spurred by
stronger government spending. 
    A Reuters poll showed the bank will hold its benchmark rate
at a record low for a ninth-consecutive month on Nov. 8 meeting.
 
    Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data. 
 Month  Volume   m/m    y/y
 Oct    626,901   1.03   -12.3
 Sep    620,499   44.6   -14.0
 Aug    429,236  -25.9   -36.8
 Jul    579,077    7.0   -21.5
 Jun    541,918  -11.0   -17.7
 May    611,250   -1.0   -13.5
 Apr    617,508  -0.35   -12.4
 Mar    619,678   -7.0   -12.8
 Feb    666,136    3.1     9.2
 Jan    645,863   40.2    -2.9
                              
 Dec    460,535  -28.3   -10.3
 Nov    642,126  -10.2    -1.8
 Oct    715,176   -0.9     2.9
 
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.