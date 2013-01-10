FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia motorbike sales fall 12 pct in 2012
#Asia
January 10, 2013

Indonesia motorbike sales fall 12 pct in 2012

JAKARTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorbike sales fell
nearly 12 percent in 2012 from a year earllier after the
government imposed higher down payment requirements for auto
purchases in June, industry data showed on Thursday.
    Some 7.06 million motorbikes were sold last year, compared
to 8.01 million in 2011, led by Honda, Yamaha 
and Suzuki.
    Sales grew 5.3 percent in December year-on-year, the first
expansion after falling for nine consecutive months. However,
sales slumped 21 percent on a monthly basis.
    Indonesia imposed higher down payment requirements for auto
purchases to decelerate the growth of consumer loans in the G20
economy.
    Consumer loans grew 18.9 percent in October, slowing from
19.9 percent in the previous month, according to data from Bank
Indonesia.
    The government expected gross domestic product to expand 6.3
percent in 2012 as buoyant domestic demand and investment helped
offset weaker exports.
    The country's central bank later on Thursday will announce
its benchmark policy rate. A Reuters poll prior to the decision
showed all 17 economists expect the bank to hold its policy rate
at 5.75 percent to promote growth.
    Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data. 
 Month  Volume   m/m    y/y
 Dec    485,166  -21.9     5.3
 Nov    621,224   -1.0    -3.3
 Oct    626,901   1.03   -12.3
 Sep    620,499   44.6   -14.0
 Aug    429,236  -25.9   -36.8
 Jul    579,077    7.0   -21.5
 Jun    541,918  -11.0   -17.7
 May    611,250   -1.0   -13.5
 Apr    617,508  -0.35   -12.4
 Mar    619,678   -7.0   -12.8
 Feb    666,136    3.1     9.2
 Jan    645,863   40.2    -2.9
                              
 Dec    460,535  -28.3   -10.3
 
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)

