RPT-Indonesia Feb domestic motorbike sales rise 9.2 pct y/y
#Asia
March 9, 2012 / 8:47 AM / 6 years ago

RPT-Indonesia Feb domestic motorbike sales rise 9.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, March 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic
motorbike sales, an indicator of consumer consumption in
Southeast Asia's largest economy, surged 9.2 percent
year-on-year in February, the Indonesia Motorcycle Industry
Association (AISI) data showed on Friday.	
    Sales in February stood at 666,136 motorbikes, led by Honda
, Yamaha and Suzuki, according to
AISI. Sales were fell 2.9 percent in January from a year ago.	
    Domestic motorbike sales in Indonesia are supported by a
growing middle class and low interest rates.	
    Bank Indonesia on Wednesday held its benchmark overnight
rate at 5.75 percent on expectation of rising inflation due to a
planned increase in fuel prices. 	
    Below is sales volume of domestic motorbike, according to
AISI.   	
 Month  Volume        m/m    y/y
        (motorbikes)         
 Feb    666,136       3.1    9.2
 Jan    645,863       40.2   -2.9
                             
 Dec    460,535       -28.3  -10.3
 Nov    642,126       -10.2  -1.8
 Oct    715,176       -0.9   2.9
 Sep    721,764       6.3    50.6
 Aug    679,052       -8.0   -7.3
 Jul    737,809       12.0   5.5
 Jun    658,817       -6.7   0.8
 May    706,293       0.2    10.3
 Apr    705,165       15.8   7.5
 Mar    710,635       16.5   16.7
 Feb    610,182       -8.2   13.4
 Jan    664,983       29.5   32.2
 	
	
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

