Indonesia March motorbike sales fell 12.8 pct y/y

JAKARTA, April 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic motorcycle sales, an indicator of private consumption in Southeast Asia's largest economy, fell 12.8 percent year-on-year in March, industry data showed on Wednesday. Sales in March were 619,678 motorbikes, according to the Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI). In the first three months, sales stood at 1,931,677 motorbikes, or 2.7 percent below the 1,985,800 of a year earlier. March sales were still led by Japanese manufacturers such as Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki, the data showed. Indonesia's parliament on March 31 gave the government authority to raise subsidised fuel prices should the benchmark Indonesian crude price rise 15 percent above its target level of $105 per barrel. The central bank has set minimum downpayments for housing loans and auto purchases to prevent price bubbles and excessive lending. Below is the sales volume of domestic motorbikes, according to the AISI. Month Volume m/m y/y Mar 619,678 -7.0 -12.8 Feb 666,136 3.1 9.2 Jan 645,863 40.2 -2.9 Dec 460,535 -28.3 -10.3 Nov 642,126 -10.2 -1.8 Oct 715,176 -0.9 2.9 Sep 721,764 6.3 50.6 Aug 679,052 -8.0 -7.3 Jul 737,809 12.0 5.5 Jun 658,817 -6.7 0.8 May 706,293 0.2 10.3 Apr 705,165 15.8 7.5 Mar 710,635 16.5 16.7 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)