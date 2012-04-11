FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia March motorbike sales fell 12.8 pct y/y
#Asia
April 11, 2012 / 10:13 AM / 6 years ago

Indonesia March motorbike sales fell 12.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic
motorcycle sales, an indicator of private consumption in
Southeast Asia's largest economy, fell 12.8 percent year-on-year
in March, industry data showed on Wednesday.	
    Sales in March were 619,678 motorbikes, according to the
Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI). In the first
three months, sales stood at 1,931,677 motorbikes, or 2.7
percent below the 1,985,800 of a year earlier.	
    March sales were still led by Japanese manufacturers such as
Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki, the data
showed.	
    Indonesia's parliament on March 31 gave the government
authority to raise subsidised fuel prices should the benchmark
Indonesian crude price rise 15 percent above its target level of
$105 per barrel.	
    The central bank has set minimum downpayments for housing
loans and auto purchases to prevent price bubbles and excessive
lending. 	
    Below is the sales volume of domestic motorbikes, according
to the AISI.    	
 Month  Volume   m/m    y/y
 Mar    619,678   -7.0  -12.8
 Feb    666,136    3.1    9.2
 Jan    645,863   40.2   -2.9
                             
 Dec    460,535  -28.3  -10.3
 Nov    642,126  -10.2   -1.8
 Oct    715,176   -0.9    2.9
 Sep    721,764    6.3   50.6
 Aug    679,052   -8.0   -7.3
 Jul    737,809   12.0    5.5
 Jun    658,817   -6.7    0.8
 May    706,293    0.2   10.3
 Apr    705,165   15.8    7.5
 Mar    710,635   16.5   16.7
 	
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

