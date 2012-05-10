Indonesia cbank holds rate at 5.75 pct as expected

JAKARTA, May 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank kept its policy rate at a record low of 5.75 percent on Thursday for a third straight month as expected, since it said inflationary pressures were under control going forward, while growth has slowed only slightly. All 16 economists polled by Reuters had expected Bank Indonesia (BI) to hold the benchmark rate and four of them expected it to tweak reserve requirements for commercial banks to absorb liquidity and dampen inflation pressures. BI made 75 basis points rate cuts in the policy rate in October and November, then slashed it another 25 bps in February to keep up Indonesia's growth rate at a time when the global outlook was deteriorating. Indonesia's economy expanded 6.3 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier. Last year, growth was 6.5 percent, the highest since 1996. Inflation in April jumped to a seven-month high of 4.5 percent on an annual basis, amid expectations of higher fuel costs. The government was blocked by parliament from raising fuel prices in April, and it has delayed implementation of a plan to restrict the consumption of subsidised fuels by car type. KEY DATA: Announcement date Rate (percent) --------------------------------------- 10-May-2012 5.75 12-April-2012 5.75 08-March-2012 5.75 09-Feb-2012 5.75 12-Jan-2012 6.00 08-Dec-2011 6.00 10-Nov-2011 6.00 11-Oct-2011 6.50 08-Sept-2011 6.75 09-Aug-2011 6.75 12-July-2011 6.75 09-June-2011 6.75 12-May-2011 6.75 12-April-2011 6.75 04-March-2011 6.75 04-Feb-2011 6.75 05-Jan-2011 6.50 03-Dec-2010 6.50 04-Nov-2010 6.50 05-Oct-2010 6.50 03-Sept-2010 6.50 04-Aug-2010 6.50 05-July-2010 6.50 03-June-2010 6.50 05-May-2010 6.50 06-April-2010 6.50 04-March-2010 6.50 04-Feb-2010 6.50 06-Jan-2010 6.50 CONTEXT: All 16 economists polled by Reuters forecast the BI rate would be kept at a record low of 5.75 percent for a third straight month this Thursday. Four respondents expected BI to tweak the reserve requirements for commercial banks in May or June. Banks currently have to maintain 8 percent of their total deposits as cash reserves and 2.5 percent as securities or bonds. Reserve requirements on dollar deposits are also at 8 percent. In the poll, 11 economists forecast BI would keep the policy rate steady for the whole year. Two economists expected a 50 bps hike, while three did not give year-end estimates. Indonesia's gross domestic product grew by 6.3 percent in the first three months of this year, the slowest pace in six quarters but still the second highest in Asia after China, as exports fell. GDP growth is seen slowing to 6.1 percent this year, according to a Reuters quarterly poll in April. That figure is lower than the central bank's estimate of 6.3 to 6.7 percent and down from last year's growth of 6.5 percent, which was the strongest since 1996. Inflation in April jumped to a seven-month high of 4.5 percent on an annual basis. Slowing growth and quickening inflation has left Indonesian consumers less confident about the economy. BI's consumer confidence index in April fell to 102.5, the lowest level since November 2010. The government last month announced it would delay implementation of a plan to restrict the consumption of subsidised fuels by car type. In March, its proposal to immediately raise petrol prices was rejected by parliament. LINKS: - BI rate details .......................... - Central bank website ............... www.bi.go.id (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)