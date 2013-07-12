Indonesia c.bank official says no need for further rate hikes

JAKARTA, July 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank does not need to further hike its benchmark interest rate to combat surging inflation, after back-to-back rate increases totalling 75 basis points, said senior official said Friday.

Deputy Governor Perry Warjiyo told investors on a conference call that he was “very sure” that the annual inflation rate would return to normal in September after rising as much as 7.5 percent this month due to higher fuel and food prices.

Bank Indonesia surprised investors on Thursday by hiking the benchmark interest rate twice as much as expected, by 50 basis points to 6.50 percent. In mid-June, BI became the first Asian central bank to raise its policy rate since 2011, raising the benchmark by 25 bps. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)