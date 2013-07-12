FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia c.bank official says no need for further rate hikes
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia c.bank official says no need for further rate hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank does not need to further hike its benchmark interest rate to combat surging inflation, after back-to-back rate increases totalling 75 basis points, said senior official said Friday.

Deputy Governor Perry Warjiyo told investors on a conference call that he was “very sure” that the annual inflation rate would return to normal in September after rising as much as 7.5 percent this month due to higher fuel and food prices.

Bank Indonesia surprised investors on Thursday by hiking the benchmark interest rate twice as much as expected, by 50 basis points to 6.50 percent. In mid-June, BI became the first Asian central bank to raise its policy rate since 2011, raising the benchmark by 25 bps. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.