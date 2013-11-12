FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's c.bank makes surprise interest rates hike to 7.50 pct
November 12, 2013 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's c.bank makes surprise interest rates hike to 7.50 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank
surprisingly raised its benchmark reference rate by 25 basis
points to 7.50 percent on Tuesday, saying it did so to manage
the current-account deficit.    
    The bank raised the deposit facility rate, or FASBI, by 25
basis points to 5.75 percent and lending facility rate by the
same amount to 7.50 percent.
    Bank Indonesia has lifted its key reference rate by 175
basis points since June to boost market confidence as investors
dumped Indonesian assets after it announced a large
current-account deficit in the second quarter.
    Southeast Asia's biggest economy posted the slackest growth
in nearly 4 years in the third quarter at 5.6 percent, as the
central bank attempts to steer a broad domestic slowdown to
improve its trade balance and narrow the current-account gap.
    October annual inflation eased to 8.32 percent against 8.4
percent the previous month, while the trade deficit widened to
$660 million in September, compared with a revised $70 million
surplus in August.
    Fifteen of 17 analysts in a Reuters poll had projected the
reference rate would be held at 7.25 percent, as recent data
showed the economy weakened while inflation eased.
    The market's next focus will be on the central bank's third
quarter balance of payments data due on Wednesday.
    
    KEY DATA:    
    Announcement date        Rate (percent)    
    ---------------------------------------   
    12-Nov-2013              7.50
    08-Oct-2013              7.25
    12-Sep-2013              7.25
    29-Aug-2013              7.00
    15-Aug-2013              6.50 
    11-Jul-2013              6.50
    13-Jun-2013              6.00
    14-May-2013              5.75
    11-Apr-2013              5.75
    07-Mar-2013              5.75
    12-Feb-2013              5.75
    10-Jan-2013              5.75   
      
    For more historical data, please see 
    
    

 (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki,; Writing
by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

