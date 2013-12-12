FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank sees inflation below 8.5 pct this year
December 12, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia c.bank sees inflation below 8.5 pct this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank said on Thursday that annual inflation would be lower than 8.5 percent this year, below its initial target of 9-9.8 percent.

Earlier, Bank Indonesia kept its benchmark reference rate unchanged, as expected, at 7.50 percent as the rate was consistent with efforts to lower inflation to 3.5-5.5 percent in 2014.

The bank also reported slower loan growth in October to 22.2 percent from a year earlier, versus 23.1 percent the previous month.

Bank Indonesia said it would strengthen its monetary policy response to meet the Federal Reserve’s planned scale back of monetary stimulus. It did not say how it would respond.

The central bank since June has pushed up its reference rate by a total of 175 basis points as markets turned jittery over the country’s large current-account deficit. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Randy Fabi and Jacqueline Wong)

