Indonesia c.bank keeps policy rate on hold at 7.50 pct, as expected
February 13, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia c.bank keeps policy rate on hold at 7.50 pct, as expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank kept
its key reference rate steady at 7.50 percent on
Thursday, on a narrower current-account deficit and after hefty
tightening last year.
    The central bank also held the deposit facility rate, or
FASBI, and lending facility rate at 5.75 percent and 7.50
percent, respectively.
    BI Governor Agus Martowardojo said the current-account
deficit had narrowed to 1.98 percent of GDP in the fourth
quarter.
    All but one analyst in a Reuters poll had expected the bank
to keep its reference rate on hold, due to recently positive
trade data and a more stable exchange rate.
    The G20 economy has kept its monetary policy tight to combat
surging inflation and push down its current-account deficit,
lifting the key reference rate a total of 175 basis points
between June and November.
    
    KEY DATA:
    Announcement date        Rate (percent)    
    ---------------------------------------   
    13-Feb-2014              7.50
    09-Jan-2014              7.50
    12-Dec-2013              7.50
    12-Nov-2013              7.50
    08-Oct-2013              7.25
    12-Sep-2013              7.25
    29-Aug-2013              7.00
    15-Aug-2013              6.50 
    11-Jul-2013              6.50
    13-Jun-2013              6.00
    14-May-2013              5.75
    11-Apr-2013              5.75
    07-Mar-2013              5.75
    12-Feb-2013              5.75
    10-Jan-2013              5.75   
    
    For more historical data, please see BIPG
    

 (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by
Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

