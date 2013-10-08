UPDATE 2-Indonesia c.bank holds rates, plans steps to cope with US debt crisis

* Pause comes after benchmark rate raised 150 bps

* Governor says steps coming to cope with debt-ceiling woes

* C.bank sees current account deficit at 3.4 pct of GDP (Adds c.bank governor’s comment)

By Rieka Rahadiana and Adriana Nina Kusuma

JAKARTA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia held its benchmark reference rate unchanged for the first time since May, after pressure eased on the ailing rupiah, but said it will unveil measures to help it deal with fresh volatility if the U.S. fails to raise its debt ceiling.

Encouraging data since the central bank’s last policy meeting in September gave it room to stop raising rates for now, as analysts expected. Between June and September, it raised the rate 150 basis points to 7.25 percent to battle inflation and boost the battered currency.

But with only 10 days left for the U.S. Congress to agree on raising the country’s debt ceiling, Bank Indonesia (BI) signalled concern that a failure to do so could spell new grief for emerging nations, which were hit by a flood of capital outflows earlier this year.

After Tuesday’s policy meeting, Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters that to deal with any volatility in financial markets, “we are preparing quite wide instruments in terms of macro prudential (policy) and probably we will announce them tomorrow.”

He declined to elaborate.

Robert Prior-Wandesforde, economist at Credit Suisse in Singapore, said that while the central bank “can justify leaving interest rates unchanged for now, we believe it is too early for it to lower its guard altogether.”

The U.S. government shutdown and looming debt-ceiling limit “pose significant risks to the stability of the rupiah and markets generally, while, as and when these issues are resolved, it probably won’t be too long before QE tapering is back on the agenda,” he wrote, referring to expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will eventually start cutting its quantitative easing.

BI’s rate hold was expected by nine out of 11 analysts in a Reuters poll because of Indonesia’s lower-than-expected inflation last month and a surprise August trade surplus.

The central bank also kept the deposit facility rate, or FASBI and the lending facility rate at 5.5 percent and 7.25 percent, respectively.

Martowardojo said Indonesia’s current account deficit is likely to be 3.4 percent of gross domestic product this year. News that the deficit was a worryingly 4.4 percent in the second quarter put heavy pressure on the rupiah, which has lost 16 percent against the dollar and is Asia’s worst-performing currency this year.

Right after Tuesday’s announcement, the rupiah was unchanged at 11,525 to the dollar.

The central bank said that the rupiah is trading “in line with fundamentals”. Previously, the governor has said it was at a “new equilibrium”.

“BI is likely to maintain its wait-and-see approach,” Gundy Cahyadi, economist at DBS Bank in Singapore said. “The central bank has responded swiftly to market pressures since May/June by tightening its monetary policy. It has also been more tolerant of the recent rupiah weakness by signalling that it will let the rupiah to trade alongside fundamentals.”

Cahyadi said that consumers and businesses have been adjusting to the dollar above the 11,000 rupiah mark “but keeping stability in the USD/IDR trade remains crucial”.

He expects BI to keep the benchmark rate at 7.25 percent for the “foreseeable future” but might increase the FASBI another 25 or 50 bps.

BI’s decision to pause in a tightening cycle follows a series of welcome developments.

On Monday, the central bank reported that reserves - which fell significantly the first seven months of this year - increased by $2.68 billion during September to $95.68 billion. . September was the second consecutive month in which reserves, nearly $113 billion at the end of 2012, have risen.

Annual inflation in September eased to 8.4 percent from a 4-1/2 year high of 8.79 percent the previous month. On a monthly basis, prices fell 0.35 percent in September.

Also reported last week was a $130 million trade surplus for August, which compared with July’s record $2.3 billion surplus and expectations for a deficit of nearly $900 million.

Bank Indonesia was the first Asian central bank to raise its benchmark rate since 2011.

STILL ROOM FOR A HIKE?

Aldian Taloputra, economist at Mandiri Sekuritas in Jakarta, said there’s “room for a 25 basis point hike if the rupiah is under pressure and there’s a risk from imported inflation.”

Credit Suisse wrote that it has pencilled in a “final” 25 bps hike around the turn of the year, after which there will be rate reductions starting in July 2014.

BI hopes to avoid more rate hikes, as they further cut the country’s growth rate, which in 2013 is likely to be under 6 percent for the first time in years.

On Tuesday, BI projected that growth in the current quarter will be 5.6 percent from a year earlier, which would be the slowest rate since the last three months of 2009.

The central bank left unchanged its forecast for 2013 full-year growth of 5.5-5.9 percent. Earlier this year, BI twice trimmed its forecast, which once was for 6.2-6.6 percent expansion.

The World Bank has cut its 2103 projection to 5.6 percent, as weak demand would thwart robust expansion and slowing investment would be too weak to offset rising imports.

Also, the World Bank has raised its estimate for this year’s current account deficit to 3.4 percent of gross domestic product from 2.7 percent previously.

The current account deficit reached 4.4 percent of GDP in the second quarter, but Indonesia has said it would be smaller in the second half. (Additional reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Richard Borsuk)