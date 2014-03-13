FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank holds policy rate unchanged at 7.50 pct, as expected
March 13, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia c.bank holds policy rate unchanged at 7.50 pct, as expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank held
its benchmark reference rate unchanged at 7.50 percent on
Thursday, as widely expected because pressures over the
inflation rate and the rupiah have eased.
    All 15 analysts in a Reuters poll had projected Bank
Indonesia (BI) to keep its reference rate on hold on
Thursday. 
    Between June and November, BI raised the benchmark rate by
175 basis points to 7.50 percent to calm markets jittery about
the large current-account deficit, sliding rupiah and high
inflation. 
    It also held steady the deposit facility rate, or FASBI, and
lending facility rate at 5.75 percent and 7.50 percent,
respectively.

    

      
    KEY DATA:
    Announcement date        Rate (percent)    
    ---------------------------------------   
    13-Mar-2014              7.50
    13-Feb-2014              7.50
    09-Jan-2014              7.50
    12-Dec-2013              7.50
    12-Nov-2013              7.50
    08-Oct-2013              7.25
    12-Sep-2013              7.25
    29-Aug-2013              7.00
    15-Aug-2013              6.50 
    11-Jul-2013              6.50
    13-Jun-2013              6.00
    14-May-2013              5.75
    11-Apr-2013              5.75
    07-Mar-2013              5.75
    12-Feb-2013              5.75
    10-Jan-2013              5.75   
    
    For more historical data, please see BIPG
    

 (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by
Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

