Indonesia c.bank leaves benchmark rate unchanged at 7.50 pct, as expected
April 8, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia c.bank leaves benchmark rate unchanged at 7.50 pct, as expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank left
its key reference rate unchanged on Tuesday, as widely expected,
with pressure easing from both the current-account deficit and
rupiah.
    A Reuters poll of 15 analysts had estimated the policy rate
would be kept at 7.50 percent for the 5th straight month, after
rates were raised a total of 175 basis points between June and
November.
    The central bank also kept the deposit facility rate, or
FASBI, and lending facility rate at 5.75 percent and 7.50
percent, respectively.
          
    KEY DATA:
    Announcement date        Rate (percent)    
    ---------------------------------------   
    08-Apr-2014              7.50
    13-Mar-2014              7.50
    13-Feb-2014              7.50
    09-Jan-2014              7.50    
    12-Dec-2013              7.50
    12-Nov-2013              7.50
    08-Oct-2013              7.25
    12-Sep-2013              7.25
    29-Aug-2013              7.00
    15-Aug-2013              6.50 
    11-Jul-2013              6.50
    13-Jun-2013              6.00
    14-May-2013              5.75
    11-Apr-2013              5.75
    07-Mar-2013              5.75
    12-Feb-2013              5.75
    10-Jan-2013              5.75   
    
    For more historical data, please see BIPG
    

 (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by
Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

