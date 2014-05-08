FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's c.bank holds rates at 7.5 pct, as expected
May 8, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's c.bank holds rates at 7.5 pct, as expected

JAKARTA, May 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank kept its key reference rate unchanged at 7.50 percent on Thursday, as widely expected, with pressures over inflation and a widening current-account deficit easing.

A Reuters poll of 15 analysts had projected the central bank would keep its policy rate unchanged at 7.50 percent for a sixth straight month. Between June and November, Bank Indonesia raised rates by a total of 175 basis points.

The central bank also left the deposit facility rate, or FASBI, and lending facility rate at 5.75 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively.

KEY DATA:

Announcement date Rate (percent)

---------------------------------------

08-May-2014 7.50

08-Apr-2014 7.50

13-Mar-2014 7.50

13-Feb-2014 7.50

09-Jan-2014 7.50

12-Dec-2013 7.50

12-Nov-2013 7.50

08-Oct-2013 7.25

12-Sep-2013 7.25

29-Aug-2013 7.00

15-Aug-2013 6.50

11-Jul-2013 6.50

13-Jun-2013 6.00

14-May-2013 5.75

11-Apr-2013 5.75

07-Mar-2013 5.75

12-Feb-2013 5.75

10-Jan-2013 5.75

Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

