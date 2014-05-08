Indonesia's c.bank holds rates at 7.5 pct, as expected

JAKARTA, May 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank kept its key reference rate unchanged at 7.50 percent on Thursday, as widely expected, with pressures over inflation and a widening current-account deficit easing.
A Reuters poll of 15 analysts had projected the central bank would keep its policy rate unchanged at 7.50 percent for a sixth straight month. Between June and November, Bank Indonesia raised rates by a total of 175 basis points.
The central bank also left the deposit facility rate, or FASBI, and lending facility rate at 5.75 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively.
Announcement date Rate (percent)
08-May-2014 7.50
08-Apr-2014 7.50
13-Mar-2014 7.50
13-Feb-2014 7.50
09-Jan-2014 7.50
12-Dec-2013 7.50
12-Nov-2013 7.50
08-Oct-2013 7.25
12-Sep-2013 7.25
29-Aug-2013 7.00
15-Aug-2013 6.50
11-Jul-2013 6.50
13-Jun-2013 6.00
14-May-2013 5.75
11-Apr-2013 5.75
07-Mar-2013 5.75
12-Feb-2013 5.75
10-Jan-2013 5.75
