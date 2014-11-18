FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's c.bank raises benchmark rate after fuel price hike
#Credit Markets
November 18, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's c.bank raises benchmark rate after fuel price hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank, moving quickly to contain inflation after the government raised fuel prices more than 30 percent, hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent on Tuesday.

The hike was the first rate-change since November 2013.

Bank Indonesia kept its overnight deposit facility rate, known as Fasbi, unchanged at 5.75 percent and raised its lending facility rate by 50 basis points to 8.00 percent.

In his first major economic policy decision since taking the helm on Oct. 20, President Joko Widodo on Monday night hiked subsidised gasoline and diesel prices to free up funds for his reform agenda and tackle Indonesia’s current account deficit.

To see the chronology of rate changes, click on (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Randy Fabi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
