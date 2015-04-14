FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank holds policy interest rate at 7.50 pct
April 14, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia c.bank holds policy interest rate at 7.50 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank held its benchmark rate unchanged at 7.50 percent, as markets had expected, saying at its policy review on Tuesday that the level is consistent with efforts to contain inflation and reduce the current account deficit.

A Reuters poll had forecast Bank Indonesia (BI) to hold the benchmark rate chiefly because of concerns about the rupiah currency’s vulnerability.

BI also left unchanged both its overnight deposit facility rate at 5.50 percent and lending facility rate at 8.00 percent.

KEY DATA:

Announcement date Rate (percent)

---------------------------------------

14-Apr-2015 7.50

17-Mar-2015 7.50

17-Feb-2015 7.50

15-Jan-2015 7.75

11-Dec-2014 7.75

18-Nov-2014 7.75

13-Nov-2014 7.50

07-Oct-2014 7.50

11-Sep-2014 7.50

14-Aug-2014 7.50

10-Jul-2014 7.50

12-Jun-2014 7.50

08-May-2014 7.50

08-Apr-2014 7.50

13-Mar-2014 7.50

13-Feb-2014 7.50

09-Jan-2014 7.50 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

