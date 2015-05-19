FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
May 19, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia c.bank keeps key rate unchanged despite weak Q1 growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 7.50 percent, as expected, ignoring some political pressure to cut because economic growth has fallen to its slowest pace since 2009.

Bank Indonesia (BI) said the current rate level remains consistent with efforts to contain inflation and make the current account deficit healthier.

Eighteen out of 21 analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast BI would hold the benchmark rate steady at 7.50 percent, where it has been since a 25 basis point cut in February.

BI also left unchanged both its overnight deposit facility rate at 5.50 percent and lending facility rate at 8.00 percent.

On May 5, Indonesia reported annual growth in the first quarter of 4.71 percent, the weakest since 2009. Vice President Jusuf Kalla said recently that policy rate should be reduced gradually.

KEY DATA:

Announcement date Rate (percent)

---------------------------------------

19-May-2015 7.50

14-Apr-2015 7.50

17-Mar-2015 7.50

17-Feb-2015 7.50

15-Jan-2015 7.75

11-Dec-2014 7.75

18-Nov-2014 7.75

13-Nov-2014 7.50

07-Oct-2014 7.50

11-Sep-2014 7.50

14-Aug-2014 7.50

10-Jul-2014 7.50

12-Jun-2014 7.50

08-May-2014 7.50

08-Apr-2014 7.50

13-Mar-2014 7.50

13-Feb-2014 7.50

09-Jan-2014 7.50 (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

