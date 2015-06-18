FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank holds benchmark rate at 7.50 pct
June 18, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia c.bank holds benchmark rate at 7.50 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank on Thursday kept its benchmark reference rate unchanged at 7.50 percent, as expected, saying the level is still consistent with efforts to contain inflation and make the current account deficit healthier.

All 25 analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted BI would hold its key rate at 7.50 percent at Thursday’s meeting.

The central bank also stood pat for its overnight deposit and lending facility rates, leaving them at 5.50 percent and 8.00 percent, respectively.

KEY DATA:

Announcement date Rate (percent)

---------------------------------------

18-Jun-2015 7.50

19-May-2015 7.50

14-Apr-2015 7.50

17-Mar-2015 7.50

17-Feb-2015 7.50

15-Jan-2015 7.75

11-Dec-2014 7.75

18-Nov-2014 7.75

13-Nov-2014 7.50

07-Oct-2014 7.50

11-Sep-2014 7.50

14-Aug-2014 7.50

10-Jul-2014 7.50

12-Jun-2014 7.50

08-May-2014 7.50

08-Apr-2014 7.50

13-Mar-2014 7.50

13-Feb-2014 7.50

09-Jan-2014 7.50 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

